WKAR Earns Multiple Radio, TV, and Media Awards for 2025

East Lansing, MI; Apr. 2, 2026 – WKAR, the public media television and radio stations serving Michigan’s capital region, is the winner of numerous Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB). The awards were announced Apr. 2, 2026 in a special event streamed live by the MAB.

“These awards are truly a reflection of the support that WKAR receives from our community,” said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education. “Through a year in which WKAR faced extraordinary challenges, our community supported our work in ways that we truly found energizing and inspiring.”

WKAR-TV received awards in five of eight categories, with five Best and three Merit Awards. WKAR-FM received two Best awards and one Merit award, bringing the total number of awards to 11 for WKAR programming produced in 2025.

Both stations are finalists in special categories to be announced at the Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala in Detroit on May 16, 2026. At that event, WKAR-TV has the potential to extend its run of wins as Public Television Station of the Year to 14 times over the past 15 years.

In the Public Television division, the WKAR Best in Category Awards are:



The TV Merit Awards are:



WKAR-TV is a finalist in these categories to be announced at the gala in May:



Public TV Station of the Year

Community Involvement: Community Impact Forum

Membership Appeal: Giving Tuesday

Membership Appeal: Your Voices Matter, Impact Spot

Mini-Documentary or Series: Curious About Careers

In Public Radio Group Two, the WKAR Best in Category awards are:



The Radio Merit award is:



Spot News & Breaking News: 17-Minute Police Body Cam Video Released After Officer-Involved Shooting, Home Invasions | Melorie Begay

WKAR-FM is a finalist in this category to be announced at the gala in May:



Mini-Documentary or Series: Michigan’s Mall Meltdown and the Fight to Save Retail | Ed Coury, Anish Topiwala, Sophia Saliby, Andrew Gillfillan

For complete award information, visit:

MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards