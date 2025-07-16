17-minute police body cam video released after officer-involved shooting, home invasions

The Bath Township Police Department released new body-cam footage, Tuesday, of an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend. The suspect had entered three residential properties before he was arrested.

According to a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, the suspect had been called in for trespassing. The caller had stated a suspicious individual was walking through yards and attempting to break into vehicles.

The department said it received a second call from a homeowner who stated they had been stabbed by an unknown person who had entered their home.

The nearly 17 minute video, posted on the department Facebook page, shows two officers entering a residence where the suspect is seen holding a knife to the homeowners neck.

(Link to the video which includes graphic content.)

The officers then begins to shout orders for the suspect to drop the knife and to let go of the homeowner.

The suspect releases the victim before turning and running outside into the neighborhood where a chase ensues.

As the suspect runs away, officers yell for the man to stop and get on the ground. The man continues to run and both officers fire several rounds at the man.

The man was later tackled to the ground by an officer after exiting a second home and attempting to enter a third home via the garage again. The suspect was tased and handcuffed before being administered aid for multiple gun shot wounds.

According to the department, he was taken to a hospital. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

The Michigan State Police are currently investigating the incident.

