WKAR named Michigan Public TV Station of the Year for 2025

WKAR has been named 2025 Michigan Public Television Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. The announcement was made Saturday, May 16, at the Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

This marks the fourteenth time in fifteen years that WKAR has been named Michigan Public Television Station of the Year.

“This is a poignant moment,” said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education, in accepting the award. “As you know, WKAR, along with our sister stations throughout Michigan and across the country, faced a truly defining moment for public media last year. And despite the uncertainty of that time, the WKAR team took up the torch, fighting to preserve our mission while continuing to serve our community every single day.”

In addition to the Michigan Public Television Station of the Year Award, WKAR television received top awards in the categories of Mini-Documentary or Series, for Curious Crew; and Membership Appeal, for Your Voices Matter, Impact Spot.

The honors awarded at the gala add to the first round of Broadcast Excellence Awards announced in April, when WKAR-TV received five Best and three Merit Awards and WKAR-FM received two Best awards and one Merit awards.

In all, across WKAR television, radio, digital and engagement, WKAR Public Media earned ?? Broadcast Excellence Awards for the station’s work in 2025.

For more about the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Excellence Awards, visit www.michiganmedia.com/broadcast-excellence-awards.