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1001 Arabian Nights The Tale of Scheherazade

1001 Arabian Nights The Tale of Scheherazade

Step into the world of “1001 Arabian Nights: The Tale of Scheherazade” at @urbanbeatevents for an immersive evening filled with captivating performances. Inspired by the legendary tale of Scheherazade, this unique experience blends culture, rhythm, storytelling, dance, dinner & music into a night designed to transport you far beyond the ordinary ✨ 🎭 Live at UrbanBeat 📍 Old Town Lansing 📅 Friday, May 22 ⏰ Showtime: 7PM Expect stunning performances, enchanting vibes, and an intimate venue experience unlike anything else happening in Lansing this spring 🌙🎶 🎟️ Gather your friends and experience a night that’s elegant, exciting, and unforgettable

UrbanBeat
25.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Rd
Lansing, Michigan 48906
(517) 331-8440
https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/