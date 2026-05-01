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38th Annual Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Outing

38th Annual Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Outing

The Tri-County Office on Aging and Event Sponsors, Jackson National Life Insurance Company® and Consumers Energy, invite you to tee up for a spectacular golf event benefiting Meals on Wheels and in-home supports for older adults in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.

Registration Options:
Team of Four: $700
Team of Two: $350
Individual: $175

Registration Includes:
- Grilled lunch at the turn
- Swag bag filled with goodies
- Post-Game Social Hour Mingle with a cash bar and complimentary snacks.

For more information and to register, contact Heather at febres-corderoh@tcoa.org or 517-887-1377 OR visit tcoa.org/tcoa-events/

Forest Akers West
$175-700
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tri-County Office on Aging
517-887-1440
cooperc@tcoa.org
tcoa.org
Forest Akers West
3535 Forest Rd.
Lansing, Michigan 48910