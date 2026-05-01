38th Annual Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Outing

The Tri-County Office on Aging and Event Sponsors, Jackson National Life Insurance Company® and Consumers Energy, invite you to tee up for a spectacular golf event benefiting Meals on Wheels and in-home supports for older adults in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.

Registration Options:

Team of Four: $700

Team of Two: $350

Individual: $175

Registration Includes:

- Grilled lunch at the turn

- Swag bag filled with goodies

- Post-Game Social Hour Mingle with a cash bar and complimentary snacks.

For more information and to register, contact Heather at febres-corderoh@tcoa.org or 517-887-1377 OR visit tcoa.org/tcoa-events/