38th Annual Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Outing
38th Annual Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Outing
The Tri-County Office on Aging and Event Sponsors, Jackson National Life Insurance Company® and Consumers Energy, invite you to tee up for a spectacular golf event benefiting Meals on Wheels and in-home supports for older adults in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.
Registration Options:
Team of Four: $700
Team of Two: $350
Individual: $175
Registration Includes:
- Grilled lunch at the turn
- Swag bag filled with goodies
- Post-Game Social Hour Mingle with a cash bar and complimentary snacks.
For more information and to register, contact Heather at febres-corderoh@tcoa.org or 517-887-1377 OR visit tcoa.org/tcoa-events/
Forest Akers West
$175-700
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Tri-County Office on Aging
517-887-1440
cooperc@tcoa.org
Forest Akers West
3535 Forest Rd.Lansing, Michigan 48910