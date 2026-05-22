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50th Anniversary Gala Concert

50th Anniversary Gala Concert

Celebrate 50 years of movement, artistry, and community with Happendance at the Happendance 50th Anniversary Gala Concert. This free outdoor performance returns to the “Banks of the Red Cedar” at the Michigan State University Floodplain, where Happendance first performed in the summer of 1976. Audiences are invited to bring camp chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of contemporary dance featuring revivals of beloved works from the Happendance archives, performances by founding “Wise Women” dancers alongside current company members, and the premiere of a newly commissioned work celebrating legacy and intergenerational connection. Join us for this milestone event honoring five decades of dance in the Lansing community. Rain location: Fairchild Theatre.

MSU Floodplain by MSU Auditorium
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Happendance, INC
5173333528
RachelM@happendance.org
Happendance, INC

Artist Group Info

Rachel Miller
RachelM@happendance.org
https://www.happendance.org
MSU Floodplain by MSU Auditorium
542 Auditorium Rd
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
517-355-6690
theatre@msu.edu