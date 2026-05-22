Celebrate 50 years of movement, artistry, and community with Happendance at the Happendance 50th Anniversary Gala Concert. This free outdoor performance returns to the “Banks of the Red Cedar” at the Michigan State University Floodplain, where Happendance first performed in the summer of 1976. Audiences are invited to bring camp chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of contemporary dance featuring revivals of beloved works from the Happendance archives, performances by founding “Wise Women” dancers alongside current company members, and the premiere of a newly commissioned work celebrating legacy and intergenerational connection. Join us for this milestone event honoring five decades of dance in the Lansing community. Rain location: Fairchild Theatre.