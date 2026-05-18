Air Dry Clay Diffusers
Air Dry Clay Diffusers
Teens
Just like archaeologists uncover objects that tell stories about the past, you'll design a clay piece that reflects your own style and story. Once dry, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil and enjoy the scent.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16547133
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org