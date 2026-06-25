America's Awesome Kids Watch Party and WKAR Education
America's Awesome Kids Watch Party and WKAR Education
One of our own Lansing kids, Madeline Bishop, is starring in the new PBS KIDS series America’s Awesome Kids — and her family along with WKAR is hosting a free community watch party to celebrate!
There will be fun money games for the kids, free books and swag from WKAR, special guests, snacks and treats, and of course — Madeline’s episode on the big screen. It’s free and open to everyone.
Gier Community Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Public Media
(517) 884-4700
events@wkar.org
Gier Community Center
2400 Hall StLansing, Michigan 48906