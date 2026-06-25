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America's Awesome Kids Watch Party and WKAR Education

America's Awesome Kids Watch Party and WKAR Education

One of our own Lansing kids, Madeline Bishop, is starring in the new PBS KIDS series America’s Awesome Kids — and her family along with WKAR is hosting a free community watch party to celebrate!

There will be fun money games for the kids, free books and swag from WKAR, special guests, snacks and treats, and of course — Madeline’s episode on the big screen. It’s free and open to everyone.

Gier Community Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

WKAR Public Media
(517) 884-4700
events@wkar.org
https://www.wkar.org
Gier Community Center
2400 Hall St
Lansing, Michigan 48906