An Evening With Sutton Foster

A Broadway megastar, Sutton Foster is a Tony Award® winning actress, singer, and dancer whose Broadway credits include starring roles in Once Upon a Mattress, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Music Man, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, Shrek, Young Frankenstein, Little Women, and Les Misérables, among many other theatrical roles.

On television, Sutton Foster led the critically acclaimed series Younger, as well as Bunheads, and appeared in roles on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and much more. As a solo artist, she has toured the country with her hit solo concert and released multiple lauded recordings.

A Michigan native, don’t miss the chance to see Sutton Foster when she returns to her home state for an unforgettable night of songs.