City of Lansing's 5th Annual Celebration of Diversity Reception

City of Lansing’s 5th Annual Celebration of Diversity, hosted by Mayor Andy Schor and the Human Relations and Community Services Department.

We are inviting everyone to join the Mayor and the community in a celebration of Lansing’s diversity with food, fellowship, and entertainment.

5th Annual Celebration of Diversity

Thursday, June 11, 2026

City Hall Lobby, 124 W. Michigan Avenue

Reception: 4:30 p.m. / Program: 5:00 p.m.

