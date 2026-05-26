City of Lansing's 5th Annual Celebration of Diversity Reception
City of Lansing's 5th Annual Celebration of Diversity Reception
City of Lansing’s 5th Annual Celebration of Diversity, hosted by Mayor Andy Schor and the Human Relations and Community Services Department.
We are inviting everyone to join the Mayor and the community in a celebration of Lansing’s diversity with food, fellowship, and entertainment.
5th Annual Celebration of Diversity
Thursday, June 11, 2026
City Hall Lobby, 124 W. Michigan Avenue
Reception: 4:30 p.m. / Program: 5:00 p.m.
Lansing City Hall - Lobby
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
City of Lansing
Artist Group Info
michael.hopson@lansingmi.gov
Lansing City Hall - Lobby
124 W. Michigan AveLansing, Michigan 48933
6168560525
michael.hopson@lansingmi.gov