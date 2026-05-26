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City of Lansing's 5th Annual Celebration of Diversity Reception

City of Lansing's 5th Annual Celebration of Diversity Reception

City of Lansing’s 5th Annual Celebration of Diversity, hosted by Mayor Andy Schor and the Human Relations and Community Services Department.

We are inviting everyone to join the Mayor and the community in a celebration of Lansing’s diversity with food, fellowship, and entertainment.

5th Annual Celebration of Diversity
Thursday, June 11, 2026
City Hall Lobby, 124 W. Michigan Avenue

Reception: 4:30 p.m. / Program: 5:00 p.m.

Lansing City Hall - Lobby
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

City of Lansing

Artist Group Info

michael.hopson@lansingmi.gov
Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) Department
Lansing City Hall - Lobby
124 W. Michigan Ave
Lansing, Michigan 48933
6168560525
michael.hopson@lansingmi.gov
https://www.lansingmi.gov/174/Human-Relations-Community-Services