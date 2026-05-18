Create Your Own "Jurassic" World: Toy Dinosaur Photo Workshop [Reg. Req.]
Create Your Own "Jurassic" World: Toy Dinosaur Photo Workshop [Reg. Req.]
All Ages
Children (adults too!) love to use toys, models, and figures to create imaginary scenes. Award-winning video producer Kevin Epling hosts this fun experience in small scale photography. Kids and adults can bring their toys and models (3”-7” size works best!), and Kevin will have "sets” in place for them to work with as they take photos!
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org