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Escape Room - Unearth the Story of Grand Ledge [Reg. Req.]

Escape Room - Unearth the Story of Grand Ledge [Reg. Req.]

Can you uncover the secrets of Grand Ledge's past? Dig through clues, puzzles, and hidden artifacts to reveal pieces of the town's history before time is up.

Grand Ledge Area District Library
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org