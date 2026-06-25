© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Farmer’s Market at the Capitol and WKAR Education

Farmer’s Market at the Capitol and WKAR Education

The mission of the Farmers Markets at the Capitol is to provide a thriving marketplace that showcases Michigan food and agricultural products in an effort to educate our state decision-makers on the importance of supporting farmers, ag-based businesses, and farmers markets. WKAR Education team will be there handing out free books and educational materials.

Michigan State Capitol
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Michigan State Capitol
100 N Capitol Ave
Lansing, Michigan 48933