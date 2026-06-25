Farmer’s Market at the Capitol and WKAR Education
Farmer’s Market at the Capitol and WKAR Education
The mission of the Farmers Markets at the Capitol is to provide a thriving marketplace that showcases Michigan food and agricultural products in an effort to educate our state decision-makers on the importance of supporting farmers, ag-based businesses, and farmers markets. WKAR Education team will be there handing out free books and educational materials.
Michigan State Capitol
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Michigan State Capitol
100 N Capitol AveLansing, Michigan 48933