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Greater Lansing Ride of Silence

Greater Lansing Ride of Silence

The Greater Lansing Ride of Silence, co-hosted by the Tri-County Bicycle Association Advocacy Committee & MSU Bikes, is proud to announce our 19th annual event in support of the 24th Annual Global Ride of Silence, in honor of bicyclists killed or injured on the road. The ride begins with registration on MSU campus at 6:00, followed by a solemn procession of silent riding to the state capitol.

Greater Lansing Ride of Silence
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

Tri-County Bicycle Assocation and MSU Bikes
517-202-0812
rideofsilencegl@gmail.com
https://fb.me/e/2RsApUcoB
Greater Lansing Ride of Silence
MSU Bikes
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
517-432-3400
bikes@msu.edu
https://www.facebook.com/share/1CudqN3xzN/