The Greater Lansing Ride of Silence, co-hosted by the Tri-County Bicycle Association Advocacy Committee & MSU Bikes, is proud to announce our 19th annual event in support of the 24th Annual Global Ride of Silence, in honor of bicyclists killed or injured on the road. The ride begins with registration on MSU campus at 6:00, followed by a solemn procession of silent riding to the state capitol.