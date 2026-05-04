Healing Gardens Plant Sale
Healing Gardens Plant Sale
Our annual Spring plant sale is back! We will have a selection of annuals & perennials ready to transplant into your home gardens and pots. Join us from 10 AM - 2PM on Saturday, May 30th & Sunday May 31st behind the greenhouse at the Radiology Healing Gardens. Park in lot 100 and walk to the greenhouse. Proceeds support the care of the Gardens!
MSU Radiology Healing Gardens
10:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
MSU Radiology Healing Gardens
846 Service RoadEast Lansing, Michigan 48824