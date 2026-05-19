Intro to Fly Fishing

Learn more about fly fishing at this hands-on workshop! The first half of the class will focus on the various equipment used-- fly rods, reels, lines, leaders, waders, flies as well as an overview of the different methods of fly fishing with dry flies, nymphs, streamers, etc. The second half of the class will be hands-on fly casting instruction with club provided fly rods. Ages 12 +. Class size limited to first 25 attendees. Class presented courtesy of Red Cedar Fly Fishers. Weather permitting.