Intro to Fly Fishing
Intro to Fly Fishing
Learn more about fly fishing at this hands-on workshop! The first half of the class will focus on the various equipment used-- fly rods, reels, lines, leaders, waders, flies as well as an overview of the different methods of fly fishing with dry flies, nymphs, streamers, etc. The second half of the class will be hands-on fly casting instruction with club provided fly rods. Ages 12 +. Class size limited to first 25 attendees. Class presented courtesy of Red Cedar Fly Fishers. Weather permitting.
Gloria Miller Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Gloria Miller Park
13385 S Wacousta RdGrand Ledge, Michigan 48837