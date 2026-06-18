Lansing Drag Brunch The Official After Pride Extravaganza Experience

LANSING PRIDE ISN'T OVER UNTIL WE BRUNCH!

We rainbow magic going all weekend long!

Join us for The Official Lansing Drag Brunch After PRIDE Extravaganza at UrbanBeat Event Center on June 28 from 12 PM–2 PM!

Gather your girls, your besties, your chosen family, and come spill all the tea from the biggest Pride celebration of the year while enjoying an unforgettable afternoon of drag, brunch, and mimosas.

- $20 includes your mimosa + the show

- Full brunch menu available

- Featuring dazzling performances by Kanary and Salmon, plus the exciting DEBUT performance of Mars the Planet!

Whether you're still riding the Pride high or just looking for the perfect way to wrap up an incredible weekend, this is where you need to be. Fabulous queens, delicious food, great drinks, and all the post-Pride stories you can handle.

Pride weekend ends at brunch. Don't miss it.

At UrbanBeat Event Center

1213 Turner Rd, Lansing MI, 48906

Doors Open at 11:30 AM; Show Starts at 12:00 PM

Ticket Link