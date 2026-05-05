© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lugnuts Grand Slam School Days and Free Books from WKAR Education

Lugnuts Grand Slam School Days and Free Books from WKAR Education

The WKAR Education team will be distributing books for readers of all ages at Grand Slam School Days on May 27. Lugnuts Grand Slam Schools Days are devoted to teachers and students of all ages for a special field trip together that they can look forward to year after year. We realize you have fewer outside classroom activities than ever before and you need these to be effective, educational, efficient, easy and safe to execute.

Jackson Field | Home of the Lansing Lugnuts
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
https://www.wkar.org/education
Jackson Field | Home of the Lansing Lugnuts
505 E Michigan Ave
Lansing, Michigan 48912
(517) 485-4500
https://www.milb.com/lansing/ballpark/info