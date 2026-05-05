Lugnuts Grand Slam School Days and Free Books from WKAR Education
Lugnuts Grand Slam School Days and Free Books from WKAR Education
The WKAR Education team will be distributing books for readers of all ages at Grand Slam School Days on May 27. Lugnuts Grand Slam Schools Days are devoted to teachers and students of all ages for a special field trip together that they can look forward to year after year. We realize you have fewer outside classroom activities than ever before and you need these to be effective, educational, efficient, easy and safe to execute.
Jackson Field | Home of the Lansing Lugnuts
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
Jackson Field | Home of the Lansing Lugnuts
505 E Michigan AveLansing, Michigan 48912
(517) 485-4500