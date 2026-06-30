MSU Homecoming Parade
MSU Homecoming Parade
The MSU Homecoming parade is a beloved Spartan tradition that brings the community together for a celebration of pride and spirit. Experience the energy of the Spartan Marching Band, Michigan high school bands, MSU campus groups, community organizations, university leaders and of course, Sparty himself — plus so much more. Spartans can get involved in many ways — whether by participating in the parade or simply cheering from the sidelines!
For more information visit: https://alumni.msu.edu/connect/homecoming
Michigan State University
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Michigan State University
427 N. Shaw Ln.East Lansing, Michigan 48824
5172143327
robin@thedaviesproject.org