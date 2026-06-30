The MSU Homecoming parade is a beloved Spartan tradition that brings the community together for a celebration of pride and spirit. Experience the energy of the Spartan Marching Band, Michigan high school bands, MSU campus groups, community organizations, university leaders and of course, Sparty himself — plus so much more. Spartans can get involved in many ways — whether by participating in the parade or simply cheering from the sidelines!

For more information visit: https://alumni.msu.edu/connect/homecoming