New World Orchid Expo

Celebrate the beauty and diversity of one of the world’s most captivating plant families during this special two‑day orchid event at Hidden Lake Gardens. Visitors are invited to explore stunning orchids from around the globe, showcased on display in our Tropical Dome, where dramatic blooms and delicate miniatures highlight the remarkable variety of this plant group.

In addition to the displays, New World Orchid owner and orchid expert, Dr. Kristen Ulthus, will be stationed in the Conservatory, offering a selection of orchids for sale and sharing her expertise. Guests are encouraged to stop by with questions about orchid growing, care, and selecting the right plant for their home.