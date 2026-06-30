One Grand Read Author Visit: Hanif Abdurraqib

Enjoy an afternoon with author Hanif Abdurraqib. Abdurraqib will discuss his book, There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension, a lyrical, historical, and emotionally rich exploration of what it means to make it, who we think deserves success, the tension between excellence and expectation, and the very notion of role models, all of which he expertly weaves together with intimate, personal storytelling.

Doors will open at 1:00.

For more information visit: https://onegrandread.com