Join Us! Explore Michigan history through family mementos. In commemoration of America 250, WKAR invites you to share and explore Michigan history through stories of families who have made this great state their home.

Registration for this FREE event is recommended. | REGISTER HERE

Admission is free for the day.

Take a journey through Michigan's rich past, from the time of the state's earliest peoples to the late 20th century. The museum's five floors provide a walk through time, beginning with Michigan's first people's, the Anishinaabe, and ending in the mid-20th century.

Enjoy family-friendly activities: play with historic toys and games, explore the galleries with scavenger hunts, and sign you name in pen and ink.

Bring a family memento and share your story* 12-2pm

Record a short video conversation about your item with the WKAR Originals team or MI Michigan Story podcast. Your story could be selected to be featured in upcoming social media or television content from WKAR. Limited opportunities for recording will be available.

Screening: Before America 10am-2pm | Museum Auditorium

View the WKAR original special Before America, presenting a reframing of Revolutionary-era history through Native perspectives.

In Conversation 2pm | Museum Auditorium

Historians and museum curators discuss featured Our Michigan Family History items and Michigan history in the context of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

This community event is presented by

WKAR Public Media in partnership with

Michigan History Center

A project of WKAR America 250