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Re-Mixed Casserole

Re-Mixed Casserole

Lansing "favorites" return to the Riverwalk stage after eleven years for a sequel of miscast musical numbers. Kyle and Kayla Harwood, Tigi Habtemariam, Joe Quick, Kelly Stuible-Clark, and Tony Sump are joined by John Dillingham and Kait Wilson on keys and Aaron Bender drums, for an evening of unforgettable renditions of their favorite numbers- favorites they'll never play on stage. This event is a fundraiser for Riverwalk Theatre, and all proceeds go right back to the theatre we love so much.

Friday, May 22 at 8:00pm

Lobby opens at 7:00pm
House opens at 7:30pm

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=327866
Tickets are $20, and RWT Members get a $5 off!

Even though we've moved this event to the Main Stage, the seating is not assigned.

Riverwalk Theatre
$15 - $20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Riverwalk Theatre
517-482-5700
RWT@RiverwalkTheatre.com
https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/
Riverwalk Theatre
228 Museum Drive
Lansing, Michigan 48933
517-482-5700
RWT@RiverwalkTheatre.com
https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/