Re-Mixed Casserole

Lansing "favorites" return to the Riverwalk stage after eleven years for a sequel of miscast musical numbers. Kyle and Kayla Harwood, Tigi Habtemariam, Joe Quick, Kelly Stuible-Clark, and Tony Sump are joined by John Dillingham and Kait Wilson on keys and Aaron Bender drums, for an evening of unforgettable renditions of their favorite numbers- favorites they'll never play on stage. This event is a fundraiser for Riverwalk Theatre, and all proceeds go right back to the theatre we love so much.

Friday, May 22 at 8:00pm

Lobby opens at 7:00pm

House opens at 7:30pm

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=327866

Tickets are $20, and RWT Members get a $5 off!

Even though we've moved this event to the Main Stage, the seating is not assigned.