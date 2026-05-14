Red Cross Babysitting Workshop [Reg. Req.]
Red Cross Babysitting Workshop [Reg. Req.]
Learn emergency procedures, discipline techniques, diapering, age-appropriate activities, rescue breathing, the Heimlich maneuver, and basic first aid skills needed while babysitting. Upon workshop completion, students receive an American Red Cross babysitting course certificate. Registration required, class size limited.
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org