Rock the Vote - Big L & Code Blu

🎶 Get ready for a night of smooth grooves & soulful energy ✨

The Stan Craig Band is bringing their signature blend of blues, jazz, funk, and R&B-inspired sounds to @urbanbeatevents for an unforgettable live show Thursday May 21 🎸🔥

Known for powerful musicianship, soulful vocals, and crowd-moving performances, this talented group delivers the kind of live music experience that keeps the whole room vibing all night long. Expect killer solos, timeless favorites, funky rhythms, and the perfect soundtrack for a Thursday night out 🎶

🎤 Live at UrbanBeat

📍 Old Town Lansing

📅 Thursday, May 21

⏰ Showtime: 7PM

Great music, craft drinks, intimate venue vibes, and one of Lansing’s favorite live music spots — grab your crew and settle in for an evening of feel-good energy and unforgettable performances 🙌✨

🎟️ Come early… the best nights at UrbanBeat fill up fast