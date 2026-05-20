SELF-HONORING CIRCLE: Chapter 4: There's Not Enough...
SELF-HONORING CIRCLE: Chapter 4: There's Not Enough...
What beliefs do we carry about scarcity, lack, and limitation?
And what begins to shift when we create space to notice
support, and create possibilities already present in our lives?
Join us for a 4-week creative exploration through:
• Cosmic Smash Booking
• Reflection & Journaling
• Guided Meditation
• Supportive Conversation
A practice in self-honoring and creative self-expression.
Deep Soul Creative Art
$100.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Deep Soul Creative Art
5172438367
denisecoelho@deepsoulcreativeart.com
Artist Group Info
dpkeecoelho@gmail.com
Deep Soul Creative Art
2214 Webster RdLansing, Michigan 48917
denisecoelho@deepsoulcreativeart.com