St. Johns 6th Annual Pride Festival

The St. Johns City Park is the location for hours of fun and excitement when

'CommUNITY: Pride in the Park' is launched Sunday, June 21 from 12-4 pm.

Everyone is welcome for an afternoon of connection, celebration, creativity,

music and belonging. Events include community resource tables, local vendors,

food trucks, open mic and performers, activities and crafts, and a family-friendly

atmosphere.

The 6th annual 'CommUNITY: Pride in the Park' has become a beloved success

story in St. Johns, bringing the city together for years of joy, growth and celebration.

The festival is proudly sponsored with inclusion, diversity, equity, love and

community by the St. Johns Call-In Coalition and associated sponsors.