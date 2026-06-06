St. Johns 6th Annual Pride Festival
St. Johns 6th Annual Pride Festival
The St. Johns City Park is the location for hours of fun and excitement when
'CommUNITY: Pride in the Park' is launched Sunday, June 21 from 12-4 pm.
Everyone is welcome for an afternoon of connection, celebration, creativity,
music and belonging. Events include community resource tables, local vendors,
food trucks, open mic and performers, activities and crafts, and a family-friendly
atmosphere.
The 6th annual 'CommUNITY: Pride in the Park' has become a beloved success
story in St. Johns, bringing the city together for years of joy, growth and celebration.
The festival is proudly sponsored with inclusion, diversity, equity, love and
community by the St. Johns Call-In Coalition and associated sponsors.
St. Johns City Park
12:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
St. Johns Call-In Coalition
5178192936
sjcallincoalition@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
sjcallincoalition@gmail.com
St. Johns City Park
807 W Park StreetSt. Johns, Michigan 48879
Director@stjohnsareachamber.org