Stars, Stripes & Stories: A Flag Day Celebration at Jackson College
Stars, Stripes & Stories: A Flag Day Celebration at Jackson College
Join us for a meaningful Flag Day event honoring our nation and those who serve.
June 15, 2026, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
By the flagpoles at the main entrance
(Rain location: Jet Path, BW 144/145)
Open to students, employees, and the entire community
Event Highlights:
• Patriotic opening with a brief presentation and the National Anthem
• Interactive activity stations for all ages
o Learn about the American flag
o Create crafts
o Write thank-you notes to veterans
• Veteran resource tables
• Giveaways and raffles (while supplies last)
Special Offers for Attendees:
• $3 off an entrée in the Dining Commons
• 10 percent off at the Bookstore
Celebrate Flag Day with us! Bring your family, invite a friend, and enjoy a morning of community, reflection and fun.
Presented by Corporate and Continuing Education and Veteran Services