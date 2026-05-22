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Stars, Stripes & Stories: A Flag Day Celebration at Jackson College

Stars, Stripes & Stories: A Flag Day Celebration at Jackson College

Join us for a meaningful Flag Day event honoring our nation and those who serve.
June 15, 2026, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
By the flagpoles at the main entrance
(Rain location: Jet Path, BW 144/145)
Open to students, employees, and the entire community
Event Highlights:
• Patriotic opening with a brief presentation and the National Anthem
• Interactive activity stations for all ages
o Learn about the American flag
o Create crafts
o Write thank-you notes to veterans
• Veteran resource tables
• Giveaways and raffles (while supplies last)
Special Offers for Attendees:
• $3 off an entrée in the Dining Commons
• 10 percent off at the Bookstore
Celebrate Flag Day with us! Bring your family, invite a friend, and enjoy a morning of community, reflection and fun.
Presented by Corporate and Continuing Education and Veteran Services

Jackson College
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson College
517.787.0800
www.jccmi.edu
Jackson College
2111 Emmons Road
Jackson , Michigan 49201
5177870800
htts://www.jccmi.edu