Stars, Stripes & Stories: A Flag Day Celebration at Jackson College

Join us for a meaningful Flag Day event honoring our nation and those who serve.

June 15, 2026, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

By the flagpoles at the main entrance

(Rain location: Jet Path, BW 144/145)

Open to students, employees, and the entire community

Event Highlights:

• Patriotic opening with a brief presentation and the National Anthem

• Interactive activity stations for all ages

o Learn about the American flag

o Create crafts

o Write thank-you notes to veterans

• Veteran resource tables

• Giveaways and raffles (while supplies last)

Special Offers for Attendees:

• $3 off an entrée in the Dining Commons

• 10 percent off at the Bookstore

Celebrate Flag Day with us! Bring your family, invite a friend, and enjoy a morning of community, reflection and fun.

Presented by Corporate and Continuing Education and Veteran Services

