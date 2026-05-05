Teddy Bear Health Fair and WKAR Education
Teddy Bear Health Fair and WKAR Education
The WKAR Education team will be distributing fun educational activities at the Teddy Bear Health Fair on May 30. This free community event promotes health awareness in a fun, family-friendly environment. Children can bring their favorite stuffed animal for a “check-up” at the Teddy Bear Hospital while adults explore local health resources and programs.
MSU Demonstration Hall Field
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
MSU Demonstration Hall Field
across from 393 Chestnut RoadEast Lansing, Michigan 48824