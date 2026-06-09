The Jeff Baldori Band to perform on St Johns Concert in the Park Series

A Lansing staple... Jeff Baldori is a name that resonates with musicians and music lovers throughout the state and beyond. The Woolies, Chuck Berry, Blue Money Band, are all associated with Jeff as he's built an amazing career over the years, which got its start back in the 60's. And being a "Non Genre Specific" band, one is never sure where the playlist is headed. Jeff will have with him this evening Mark Geovian, Todd Young and Dave Ludington in what promises to be an evening to be remembered. Come on out and hear the incredible Jeff Baldori and his band kickoff this year's St Johns Concert in the Park Series. Enjoy the wonderful music and great setting up in beautiful St Johns - less than a 30 minute drive from the greater Lansing area!