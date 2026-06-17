The Journey Within with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar

Discover a refreshing way to unwind, recharge, and reconnect with yourself at The Journey Within, a special evening with world-renowned humanitarian, peace ambassador and Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the historic W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.

In a world that moves fast, this event offers a rare chance to slow down and experience a sense of ease that lasts. Gurudev’s words create a deep sense of peace and resonance that brings a smile, making this program ideal for anyone seeking less stress, better well-being, more balance or simply an uplifting night out - no meditation experience required.

Set in the heart of Battle Creek’s long tradition of wellness, this evening invites reflection, renewal, and meaningful community connection. Join us for inspiration, meditation and practical wisdom that can enrich everyday life.

Thursday, July 9, 2026

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

W.K. Kellogg Auditorium,

Battle Creek, MI

Registration: https://tiny.cc/july9

All are welcome.

