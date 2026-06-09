The LCB Big Band performs on the St Johns Concert in the Park Series

The LCB Big Band has been gigging around the Lansing area since 1993, the year it was formed when members of the Lansing Concert Band wanted an opportunity to play some jazz. This concert will feature music from the "Great American Songbook" including some of the great jazz standards from the 40's up to more recent popular songs. Jim Kasprzak, lead trumpet, directs this dynamic 18-piece band. And, along with the band, Dan Templin and Kelly Sandula-Gruner, the Clique Vocals duo, will add some great vocals to the evening. Head on up to St. Johns for a wonderful evening of great jazz. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and visit the Lion's Club Food Trailer and enjoy!