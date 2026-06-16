The Meridian Community Band Presents Their 250th Celebration Concert

Are you looking for a way to start your celebration of this, our country’s special 250th birthday? We have just the event for you… a good old fashion Band Concert!

The Meridian Community Band will be presenting a wonderful outdoor concert featuring a program filled with marches, patriotic numbers, the music of Broadway, and more. This 60 piece band, formed in 1978, is a well established band in the Greater Lansing area, who has been enriching the cultural vibrancy in mid-Michigan through those many years.

The Performance Shell venue in the beautiful St Johns City Park is a great place to attend outdoor concerts. A big structure with a great sound system, operated by a professional sound engineer - along with the intimate setting with a sloping hill, makes this a must destination! Check out the schedule of summer concerts and make the short trip to St Johns and attend one of the amazing programs!