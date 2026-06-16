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The Meridian Community Band Presents Their 250th Celebration Concert

The Meridian Community Band Presents Their 250th Celebration Concert

Are you looking for a way to start your celebration of this, our country’s special 250th birthday? We have just the event for you… a good old fashion Band Concert!
The Meridian Community Band will be presenting a wonderful outdoor concert featuring a program filled with marches, patriotic numbers, the music of Broadway, and more. This 60 piece band, formed in 1978, is a well established band in the Greater Lansing area, who has been enriching the cultural vibrancy in mid-Michigan through those many years.
The Performance Shell venue in the beautiful St Johns City Park is a great place to attend outdoor concerts. A big structure with a great sound system, operated by a professional sound engineer - along with the intimate setting with a sloping hill, makes this a must destination! Check out the schedule of summer concerts and make the short trip to St Johns and attend one of the amazing programs!

William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Clinton County Arts Council the City of St Johns
989-224-2429
tanya@clintoncountyarts.org
clintoncountyarts.org

Artist Group Info

Meridian Community Band
admin@meridiancommunityband.org
www.meridiancommunityband.org
William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
801 W. Park St
St Johns, Michigan 48879
989-224-8944
wetennant@gmail.com
clintoncountyarts.org