The Shark is Broken

By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

Directed by Amy Rickett

All aboard the Orca! The Shark is Broken celebrates movie history in this behind the scenes exploration of Hollywood’s first summer blockbuster. Notoriously unreliable, the mechanical prop shark in Jaws holds Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider trapped on a boat that is much too small to contain their egos and tempers as they attempt to keep this movie magic afloat.

Described as a drama with laugh lines, this show runs 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances:

May 7-10 & 14-17, 2026

Thur 7pm | Fri & Sat 8pm | Sun 2pm

Riverwalk Theatre

228 Museum Drive in downtown Lansing

Additional parking is available on Michigan Ave. and the Lansing Center parking garage

Tickets are on sale now: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=288594

$20 Adult

$15 Senior/Student/Military

$10 Child (under 12yrs)

This production is in our Dart Studio Black Box and seating is General Admission

*Contains flashing lights

Generously sponsored by Driven Collision of Lansing