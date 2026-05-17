The Shark is Broken
The Shark is Broken
The Shark is Broken
By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon
Directed by Amy Rickett
All aboard the Orca! The Shark is Broken celebrates movie history in this behind the scenes exploration of Hollywood’s first summer blockbuster. Notoriously unreliable, the mechanical prop shark in Jaws holds Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider trapped on a boat that is much too small to contain their egos and tempers as they attempt to keep this movie magic afloat.
Described as a drama with laugh lines, this show runs 90 minutes with no intermission.
Performances:
May 7-10 & 14-17, 2026
Thur 7pm | Fri & Sat 8pm | Sun 2pm
Riverwalk Theatre
228 Museum Drive in downtown Lansing
Additional parking is available on Michigan Ave. and the Lansing Center parking garage
Tickets are on sale now: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=288594
$20 Adult
$15 Senior/Student/Military
$10 Child (under 12yrs)
This production is in our Dart Studio Black Box and seating is General Admission
*Contains flashing lights
Generously sponsored by Driven Collision of Lansing
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM