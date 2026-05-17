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The Shark is Broken

The Shark is Broken

The Shark is Broken
By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon
Directed by Amy Rickett

All aboard the Orca! The Shark is Broken celebrates movie history in this behind the scenes exploration of Hollywood’s first summer blockbuster. Notoriously unreliable, the mechanical prop shark in Jaws holds Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider trapped on a boat that is much too small to contain their egos and tempers as they attempt to keep this movie magic afloat.

Described as a drama with laugh lines, this show runs 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances:
May 7-10 & 14-17, 2026
Thur 7pm | Fri & Sat 8pm | Sun 2pm

Riverwalk Theatre
228 Museum Drive in downtown Lansing
Additional parking is available on Michigan Ave. and the Lansing Center parking garage

Tickets are on sale now: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=288594

$20 Adult
$15 Senior/Student/Military
$10 Child (under 12yrs)
This production is in our Dart Studio Black Box and seating is General Admission

*Contains flashing lights

Generously sponsored by Driven Collision of Lansing

Riverwalk Theatre
$20 - $10
Every week through May 17, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Riverwalk Theatre
517-482-5700
RWT@RiverwalkTheatre.com
https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/
Riverwalk Theatre
228 Museum Drive
Lansing, Michigan 48933
517-482-5700
RWT@RiverwalkTheatre.com
https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/