Tony Fields and Doug Decker—Miller Live at the Fountain
Tony Fields and Doug Decker—Miller Live at the Fountain
"Presented by Arbor Financial Credit Union
Tony Fields and Doug Decker are hands down the baddest R&B, soul and funk music duo in Michigan! Tony and Doug hooked up totally by chance in late 2007. Their first debut performance was at Four Winds Casino in 2008. They've been rockin' venues throughout Michigan ever since from Port Huron to South Haven from Sturgis to Petoskey! So make sure to check out this exceptionally talented R&B music duo!"
Miller Auditorium
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Miller Auditorium
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
Artist Group Info
Tony Fields
Miller Auditorium
1341 Theatre Dr.Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
2693872300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu