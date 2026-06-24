Walter Blanding with his Jazz Ambassadors

🎷 Experience an unforgettable night of world-class jazz at UrbanBeat with internationally acclaimed saxophonist Walter Blanding! A longtime member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and current Assistant Professor of Jazz Saxophone at MSU, Walter Blanding is a master of the tenor and soprano saxophones whose dynamic style honors the rich traditions of jazz while bringing a fresh, powerful energy to the stage. Join us for a fiery evening celebrating the spirit of Dizzy Gillespie, featuring hard-swinging rhythms, soulful grooves, and breathtaking improvisation. 🗓 Show starts at 9:00 PM 🎟 $25 advance | $30 at the door 🍽 Kitchen open for dinner & drinks 🪑 Reserved seating available Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience one of today's most exciting jazz artists live at UrbanBeat! Ticket Link