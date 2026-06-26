© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WKAR at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Camp 2026

A collage of cartoon animals and campground scenes with text Kids' Day and MSUFCU logo

WKAR at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Camp 2026

Explore MSUFCU's Headquarters to discover:

  • Glitter tattoos
  • Games and prizes
  • Inflatable obstacle courses
  • Free food and refreshments
  • Much more!

Your friends from WKAR will be there with free books from the Education Team, a prize-wheel and popular PBS KIDS® character Nature Cat!

More information and free registration at
https://www.msufcu.org/specialoffers/kidsday

MSUFCU Headquarters
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

WKAR Public Media
(517) 884-4700
events@wkar.org
https://www.wkar.org
MSUFCU Headquarters
3777 West Road
East Lansing, Michigan 48823
https://www.msufcu.org/