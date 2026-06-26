WKAR at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Camp 2026
WKAR at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Camp 2026
Explore MSUFCU's Headquarters to discover:
- Glitter tattoos
- Games and prizes
- Inflatable obstacle courses
- Free food and refreshments
- Much more!
Your friends from WKAR will be there with free books from the Education Team, a prize-wheel and popular PBS KIDS® character Nature Cat!
More information and free registration at
https://www.msufcu.org/specialoffers/kidsday
MSUFCU Headquarters
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Public Media
(517) 884-4700
events@wkar.org