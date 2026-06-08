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WKAR Library Pop-Up Tour | N Foster Ave Lansing

WKAR Library Pop-Up Tour | N Foster Ave Lansing

WKAR and Michigan Learning Channel pop-up at your local library for summer learning fun! Join us for fun learning activities, PBS KIDS® swag and free books!

Capital Area District Library | Foster
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
https://www.wkar.org/education

Artist Group Info

billr@wkar.org
Capital Area District Library | Foster
200 N Foster Ave
Lansing, 48912
(517) 485-5185
https://www.cadl.org