WKAR Library Pop-Up Tour | N Foster Ave Lansing
WKAR Library Pop-Up Tour | N Foster Ave Lansing
WKAR and Michigan Learning Channel pop-up at your local library for summer learning fun! Join us for fun learning activities, PBS KIDS® swag and free books!
Capital Area District Library | Foster
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
Artist Group Info
billr@wkar.org
Capital Area District Library | Foster
200 N Foster AveLansing, 48912
(517) 485-5185