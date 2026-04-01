Lansing NAACP president steps down to run for Lansing state House seat

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Lansing NAACP President Harold Pope is stepping down to run for an open seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The seat, representing south Lansing and Delhi Township, is currently held by Rep. Kara Hope, D-Holt, who isn’t seeking re-election.

Pope, who’s running as a Democrat, said the seat would give him a new platform to continue advocating for community members.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Pope said. “If you’re going to advocate, what better platform to use than a position that can help write policy and make change.”

He said stepping down as president of the Lansing NAACP will give him more time to focus on the campaign.

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Grand Ledge history teacher Aaron Iturralde is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Iturralde said he would be a fresh face in Lansing politics.

“I want to usher in this new generation of government that is built on trust and accountability of all our elected leaders and electing those who have the lived experience of the issues facing us today,” Iturralde said.

Iturralde said he’s glad voters will have multiple options in the Democratic primary.

Public policy professional Erin Schor, who is married to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, previously entered the race but ended her campaign less than a month later.

There are currently no Republicans seeking the seat.