Lansing's elected officials are getting a pay raise

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Elected officials in Lansing are getting a pay raise.

The Elected Officers Compensation Commission recommended increasing the salary paid to city leaders after reviewing economic conditions and what other localities pay officials.

The mayor, who is currently paid $148,112.69, will receive 5% pay raises in 2026 and 2027.

The city clerk, who currently makes $123,600, will also receive 5% pay raises this year and next year.

City Council members will see their salaries increase by 3.5% both years. Most City Council members currently make $28,146.95. The vice president, as elected by their fellow members, is paid slightly more, at $28,999.74, and the president currently makes $30,730.03.

The recommendations of the Elected Officers Compensation Commission take effect automatically unless City Council members vote to reject them.

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Councilmember Ryan Kost proposed a package of resolutions to reject the pay raise during Monday’s City Council meeting, arguing elected officials shouldn’t get a pay raise while the people they represent struggle to make ends meet.

But Councilmember Deyanira Nevarez Martinez said low pay for elected officials makes it difficult to attract people from diverse backgrounds to public service, unfairly favoring people who are independently wealthy.

The effort to stop the pay increases for the mayor, city clerk and City Council members failed in three consecutive voice votes.

Lansing resident Jody Washington said most City Council members have day jobs.

“You are public servants. You’re getting paid pretty darn good for a part time job,” Washington said. “And I know how many hours you put in; some of you don’t put in very many.”