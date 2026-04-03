Your May 5 Election: Schools, fire protection and more will be on ballots in mid-Michigan

Absentee ballots have been sent out, drop boxes have been stationed and early in-person voting sites have opened their doors.

While voters in the Great Lakes Bay Region determine control of the Michigan Senate in the May 5 special election, voters throughout the Lansing and Jackson areas will vote on various proposals to fund schools and public safety departments.

These are some of the questions voters will see on their ballots next month:

INGHAM COUNTY

Voters in Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Livingston, Shiawassee and Jackson Counties will be asked whether to allow the Ingham Intermediate School District to borrow nearly $100 million to build a new special education school building and to remodel or expand existing facilities. Improvements would also be made to playgrounds, parking areas and driveways.

Also in Ingham County, the Stockbridge Area Emergency Services Authority is seeking a millage increase of 2.5 mills for five years to provide, equip, operate and maintain fire protection and emergency medical services. If approved, it would raise more than $1.6 million in the first year.

Note: The Morrice Area Schools millage, described in the Shiawassee County section, will also appear on the ballot in Ingham County.

EATON COUNTY

In Eaton County, the Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority is seeking a $22.5 million bond to acquire, construct, furnish and equip two new fire stations with modern facilities and improved safety features.

Note: The Ingham Intermediate School District bond proposal, described in the Ingham County section, will also appear on the ballot in Eaton County.

CLINTON COUNTY

Carson City-Crystal Area Schools is asking voters in Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia and Montcalm Counties to renew and slightly increase its millage from 17.6828 mills to an even 18 mills. The current millage expires this year.

Note: The Ingham Intermediate School District bond proposal, described in the Ingham County section, will also appear on the ballot in Clinton County.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

In Livingston County, Brighton Area Schools is seeking a $156.2 million bond to expand and improve school buildings and playgrounds, athletic facilities and parking areas.

Note: The Ingham Intermediate School District bond proposal, described in the Ingham County section, will also appear on the ballot in Livingston County.

The Morrice Area Schools millage, described in the Shiawassee County section, will also appear on the ballot in Livingston County.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

Morrice Area Schools is asking voters in Ingham, Livingston and Shiawassee Counties to approve a millage of $18 per $1,000 of taxable property value for operations. The district would collect an estimated $497,638 in 2027 if approved.

Corunna Public Schools is asking voters in Shiawassee County to approve two bonds. The first would allow the district to borrow more than $16.5 million to remodel school buildings, including making HVAC and structural improvements.

The second bond proposal would allow Corunna Public Schools to borrow about $18.1 million to construct a new event center to serve as an auxiliary gym and performing arts space at Corunna High School.

Note: The Ingham Intermediate School District bond proposal, described in the Ingham County section, will also appear on the ballot in Shiawassee County.

JACKSON COUNTY

Columbia Charter Township in Jackson County is taking a similar approach to millage requests for its police and fire departments.

The township is seeking to renew existing millages of 0.4286 mills for fire protection and 0.8577 mills for police protection, and it is seeking additional millages of 0.4212 mills for the fire department and 0.2423 mills for the police department.

If all four proposals in Columbia Charter Township are approved, it would bring total funding for the fire department to $0.8498 per $1,000 of taxable property value and police funding to $1.10 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

The Stockbridge Area Emergency Services Authority is asking voters in Jackson County to approve an increase in its millage for fire protection and emergency medical services. The increase would be 2.5 mills and would raise more than $1.6 million in the first year if approved.

Also in Jackson County, Vandercook Lake Public Schools is requesting to borrow more than $9.2 million to remodel school buildings, including roof replacements and plumbing and HVAC improvements, and to improve the stadium and fieldhouse site.

The Columbia School District will ask voters in Jackson, Lenawee, Washtenaw and Hillsdale Counties to approve a $14.8 million bond to expand and remodel school buildings and improve playgrounds, athletic facilities and parking areas.

Also in Jackson and Washtenaw Counties, Grass Lake Community Schools seeks to borrow $41.9 million to build an addition to the middle school, build an indoor athletic facility and develop a playground. They would also partially remodel the elementary, middle and high schools.

The Hanover-Horton School District in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties is asking voters to approve a bond for more than $3.9 million to remodel school buildings.

Also in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties, North Adams-Jerome Public Schools is asking voters to renew a millage at a rate of 18.2245 mills.

Note: The Ingham Intermediate School District bond proposal, described in the Ingham County section, will also appear on the ballot in Jackson County.

WHEN AND HOW TO VOTE

Michigan residents have until April 20 to register to vote via mail or online. Between April 21 and May 5, registration must happen in-person at a local clerk’s office.

For registered voters, early in-person voting sites will be open through May 4.

For absentee voters, the State of Michigan recommends mailing your ballot before April 21 to ensure it makes it to the polling station before 8 pm on election night. Absentee ballots can also be submitted by drop box.

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Your local polling station can be found here.