WKAR News

Whitmer Raises $8.5M For Reelection Campaign In 7 Months

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

The Democrat has collected more than $14 million this cycle, already surpassing the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run and with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day.

Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won reelection.

Seven Republicans have formed gubernatorial committees. Ex-Detroit chief James Craig is expected to soon enter the race.

