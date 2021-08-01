-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan…
Vice President Mike Pence is making two stops in Michigan to campaign for Republican candidates before next week's election.Pence will speak Monday…
There are only a few weeks left until the November election, and the races for U-S House have been heating up. New campaign spending and fundraising…
Republican John James of Michigan says his campaign raised $3.6 million in the last three months, about double what Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow took…
Republican Tom Leonard says his Democratic rival Dana Nessel is "unfit" to be Michigan's attorney general after two former aides described an abusive…
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his aides held a meeting in a state office to discuss the 2016 Republican National Convention, according to…
An anti-gerrymandering group is airing its first TV ad in a campaign to persuade voters to change how Michigan congressional and legislative districts are…
Republican businessman Sandy Pensler said Wednesday he contributed $5 million to his campaign for U.S. Senate, giving a jolt to a race in which the GOP is…
On the October 16 "Mondays with the Mayor Segment", Dimondale Village President Ralph Reznick talked with WKAR Morning Edition host Brooke Allen. He…
UPDATED AT 7:00 A.M. - Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. launched his U.S. Senate campaign Wednesday, touting his conservative record…