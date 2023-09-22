Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Sept. 22, 2023 - U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell | OTR OVERTIME
After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell joins Zachary Gorchow, Paula Gardner, Bill Ballenger, and senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.