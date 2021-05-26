Budgets Pass City Councils In East Lansing, Jackson

The city councils in East Lansing and Jackson have approved budgets for the coming fiscal year.

East Lansing’s nearly $40-million general fund budget was approved unanimously during Tuesday’s council meeting.

One major action taken by the council is a reduction of about 10-percent to East Lansing Police Department spending on uniformed officers. Instead, the city is adding six unarmed neighborhood resource specialists to address civil disputes.

In addition, the city is making a supplemental appropriation of $5-million to address unfunded pension requirements.

The city council in Jackson has also unanimously approved a general fund budget of almost $28-million. The new spending plan maintains staffing levels and makes no major program reductions.