The Lansing City Council is setting aside $300,000 for a racial justice plan after a divided vote this week.Nearly half the money will go to training for…
The city councils in East Lansing and Jackson have approved budgets for the coming fiscal year.East Lansing’s nearly $40 million general fund budget was…
Earlier this summer, two members of the East Lansing city council abruptly resigned during a meeting, when they lost a 3-to-2 vote to terminate the city…
The East Lansing City Council has selected its two newest members. This follows the resignation of two council members, including the mayor, in July. In a…
The East Lansing city council has laid out a schedule for filling two vacancies created by resignations last week. Ruth Beier and Mark Meadows resigned…
East Lansing has a new mayor. The city council unanimously selected fellow member Ruth Beier for the city’s top post. Ruth Beier has served on the East…
Two incumbents were ousted from the Lansing and East Lansing City Councils in Tuesday’s election. The upsets were part of a trend of progressive and…
Local elections happened all across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. For many Michigan voters this was the first election it was possible to vote no-reason absentee,…
The City of Lansing began several new development projects this year including the Red Cedar Development, linking Lansing to East Lansing, and a mixed use…
East Lansing has a city income tax for the first time this year. It was passed by voters in 2018 after a previous iteration was defeated in a referendum…