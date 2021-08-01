-
After being canceled by the pandemic last year, the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee is back this weekend. 28 pilots from Michigan and at least three other states…
Jackson’s city manager is considering how best to allocate millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.Jackson will get…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is recognizing Jackson as having the highest number of energy efficient buildings for a city of its size…
The city of Jackson plans to apply for a loan that would jumpstart the replacement of water service lines containing lead.The Jackson city council…
Martin, a trail blazer for American-born Black marathoners, is shattering records and looking to reach the top of the running world.Nathan Martin does not…
The city councils in East Lansing and Jackson have approved budgets for the coming fiscal year.East Lansing’s nearly $40 million general fund budget was…
Social districts could soon be a new scene for outdoor gatherings in Lansing.The Lansing City Council on Monday adopted a resolution to create dedicated…
Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies has announced he will not be seeking another term.After serving as the Mayor of Jackson for nearly four years, Dobies made the…
Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies delivered his fourth State of the City address in an online presentation this week.In remarks recorded in his office on the…
The train station in Jackson is being recognized by Amtrak for its role in the Underground Railroad, the system that helped escaped slaves reach freedom…