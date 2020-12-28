I Dream | PBS American Portrait

Tue. Jan. 5 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Self-shot stories reveal the meaning of the American dream and what it means to pursue it today.

From the desire for homeownership to ambitions for higher ed or career success, these stories show hard work, opportunities and barriers.



I Dream is part of a PBS American Portrait unique crowdsourced series that blends stories filmed by everyday people into documentaries revealing what it really means to be American today. It’s the story of what brings us together and what keeps us apart as we strive to understand each other.

Watch this special during or after the premiere date.



ABOUT PBS AMERICAN PORTRAIT

PBS American Portrait, a national storytelling project aligned with PBS's 50th anniversary celebration, invites America to participate in a national conversation about what it really means to be an American today. A digital first initiative produced by RadicalMedia, American Portrait begins as a platform for people to share photos, videos, and text submissions and capture the state and spirit of our nation.



Share your Michigan story at tv.wkar.org/americanportrait.