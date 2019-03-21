Michigan Cuts Loans For Some Docs Going Where Need Is High

Some newly graduated doctors have an opportunity to decrease their medical school loans if they work where they are most needed in Michigan.

The program announced Wednesday is called MIDOCs and is supported by $5 million in state money. It seeks to lure and keep physicians in the state by offering up to $75,000 in loan repayment in exchange for a two-year, post-residency commitment to work in urban or rural areas with doctor shortages.

The candidates are subject to approval by program leaders.

Four medical schools — The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and med schools at Wayne State, Western Michigan and Central Michigan — have been designated two slots apiece for 2019.

Of Michigan's 83 counties, 90 percent have at least a partial designation as a physician shortage area.

 

