Michigan St’s Ahrens Hurts Ankle, Extent Of Injury Uncertain

By 2 minutes ago
  • Kyle Ahrens
    Kyle Ahrens
    MSU Spartans

Michigan State forward Kyle Ahrens injured his left ankle and was taken off the court on a stretcher Sunday, and his status was uncertain as the No. 6 Spartans headed to the NCAA Tournament.

 

Ahrens, a junior who was averaging 4.8 points per game, was hurt in the first half of Michigan State’s 65-60 win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

 

Ahrens said he was relieved X-rays showed the ankle was not broken, but the extent of the injury was not clear. He will have an MRI once the softball-sized swelling goes down.

“I’m just happy it’s not (broken),” he said. “I’ll just take it day-by-day.”

 

The Spartans start the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Bradley.

 

Ahrens landed awkwardly when he collided in midair with teammate Cassius Winston going for a defensive rebound with 4:34 left in the first half.

 

He clutched his lower left leg as he screamed in pain. Medical personnel placed an air cast on his leg and teammates gave him hugs before he was wheeled away, pounding his chest as he was taken to the back.

 

“He thought it was broke,” coach Tom Izzo said. “He thought his career was over. He was thanking everybody. It was one of those times that you don’t forget in your coaching career.”

 

Ahrens returned to the sideline on crutches with just over 14 minutes left on the game. The crowd greeted him with loud cheers.

Ahrens suffered a season-ending leg injury as a junior in high school.

 

Tags: 
MSU Basketball
Kyle Ahrens
Tom Izzo

Related Content

No. 9 Michigan State Beats Michigan 75-63 For B10 Title

By Mar 10, 2019
MSU Spartans

Cassius Winston struggled to make shots for more than a half and his rivals took advantage, controlling a game with a share of the Big Ten title at stake.

LISTEN: Tom Izzo, MSU Players Speak Ahead Of Saturday Rivalry Game Against Michigan

By Mar 6, 2019
Cassius Winston
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Ahead of Michigan State's game against Michigan this weekend, Tom Izzo and a handful of MSU players discussed Senior Night festivities and playing the Wolverines for a chance at the Big Ten championship.

Current Sports Segment Of The Day: Does The Big Ten Tournament Really Matter?

By Mar 12, 2019
Studio S
WKAR

Al, Alec and Jack analyze Michigan State's chances heading into this weekend's Big Ten tournament, but is a win in Chicago absolutely necessary?


Tom Izzo Monday Presser: Life Without Nick Ward, MSU Preps For Rutgers

By Feb 18, 2019
Tom Izzo
MSU Athletics

MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo holds his Monday press conference at the Breslin Center and recaps the win over Ohio State and addresses how his team plans to adjust to the Nick Ward injury.